Meditasyon ve yoga yapmak, beden ve ruh sağlığına iyi geliyor

İngiltere’de 11 yıl boyunca yürütülen bir araştırmaya göre, zihnimizi rahatlatmak için yaptığımız aktiviteler sağlığımızı bozan ve depresyona yol açan DNA’daki moleküler reaksiyonları tersine döndürerek bağışıklık sistemimizi güçlendiriyor. Böylece vücutta iltihaba bağlı hastalıklara ve depresyon gibi psikiyatrik rahatsızlıklara yakalanma riski azalıyor.

Meditasyon, yoga ve Tai Chi gibi zihni rahatlatmak için yapılan aktiviteler sadece bizi rahatlatmakla kalmıyor, sağlığın bozulmasına ve depresyona neden olan DNA’daki moleküler reaksiyonları da tersine çeviriyor.

Coventry ve Radboud üniversitelerinin 11 yıl boyunca yürüttüğü araştırmanın sonuçları Frontiers in Immunology dergisinde yayınlandı. 846 katılımcıyı kapsayan 18 çalışmadan oluşan araştırma, rahatlama egzersizlerinin zihinsel ve fiziksel sağlık üzerinde yarattığı değişiklikleri modelleme esasına dayanıyor. Vücut, beyin ve bağışıklık sisteminin biyolojik yapısını etkileyen proteinleri üreten genlere odaklanan araştırmanın sonuçları çarpıcı.

Enflamatuar etkisini azaltarak bağışıklığı güçlendiriyor

Kişi stresli bir olaya maruz kaldığında, sempatik sinir sistemi (SNS) tetikleniyor, bunun sonucunda genlerimizin durumunu düzenleyen nükleer faktör kappa B (NF-kB) olarak adlandırılan molekülün üretimi artıyor. Nf-kB, hücresel düzeyde iltihaba neden olan sitokinler adlı proteinlerin üretilmesini sağlayan genleri aktive ediyor. Eğer bu kalıcı düzeyde olursa kanser, yaşlanmayı hızlandırma ve depresyon gibi psikiyatrik rahatsızlıklara yakalanma riski artıyor.

Ancak çalışmaya göre, meditasyon ve yoga gibi aktiviteler, uygulayan insanlarda ters etki gösteriyor yani nF-kB ve sitokinlerin üretiminde düşüşe yol açarak, vücutta iltihap ve dolayısıyla da iltihaba bağlı hastalıkların riskini azaltıyor.

Çalışmanın yazarları, geçici olarak bağışıklık sistemini güçlendirmeye yarayan bu durumun, yaralanmadan kaynaklanan enfeksiyon riskinin yüksek olduğu avcı-toplayıcı döneminde önemli rol oynadığına dikkat çekiyorlar. Bununla birlikte, günümüz toplumunda, stres daha uzun vadeli olduğu için, pro-inflamatuar gen etkisinin kalıcı olma dolayısıyla da psikiyatrik ve tıbbi sorunlara yol açma olasılığı da giderek artıyor.

Hücrelerimize moleküler imzasını atıyor

Coventry Üniversitesi Psikoloji, Davranış ve Başarı Merkezi Beyin, İnanç ve Davranış Laboratuvarı’nın öncü araştırmacısı Ivana Buric, dünyadaki milyonlarca insanın, vücutlarında yarattığı moleküler faydaların farkında olmadan yoga ve meditasyon yaptıklarına dikkat çekerek, “Araştırmamız gösteriyor ki, bu aktiviteler hücrelerimize ‘moleküler imza’ dediğimiz şeyi atıyorlar.

Bu da, beynimizin iyi olmamızı sağlayan DNA süreçlerini başlatmasını sağlıyor. Bu aktivitelerin etkilerini daha derinden araştırmak için yapılması gereken daha çok şey var ancak bu araştırma tüm bu çalışmalara temel oluşturacak” diyor.

Kaynak: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2017/06/170615213301.htm

Makalenin tam metnine aşağıdaki linkten ulaşabilirsiniz:

http://journal.frontiersin.org/article/10.3389/fimmu.2017.00670/full

What Is the Molecular Signature of Mind–Body Interventions? A Systematic Review of Gene Expression Changes Induced by Meditation and Related Practices

Abstract: There is considerable evidence for the effectiveness of mind–body interventions (MBIs) in improving mental and physical health, but the molecular mechanisms of these benefits remain poorly understood. One hypothesis is that MBIs reverse expression of genes involved in inflammatory reactions that are induced by stress. This systematic review was conducted to examine changes in gene expression that occur after MBIs and to explore how these molecular changes are related to health. We searched PubMed throughout September 2016 to look for studies that have used gene expression analysis in MBIs (i.e., mindfulness, yoga, Tai Chi, Qigong, relaxation response, and breath regulation). Due to the limited quantity of studies, we included both clinical and non-clinical samples with any type of research design.

Eighteen relevant studies were retrieved and analyzed. Overall, the studies indicate that these practices are associated with a downregulation of nuclear factor kappa B pathway; this is the opposite of the effects of chronic stress on gene expression and suggests that MBI practices may lead to a reduced risk of inflammation-related diseases. However, it is unclear how the effects of MBIs compare to other healthy interventions such as exercise or nutrition due to the small number of available studies. More research is required to be able to understand the effects of MBIs at the molecular level.

Methods: We will now review studies on MBIs (mindfulness, yoga, RR, Tai Chi, and Qigong) that include gene expression analysis as an outcome measure, in order to assess the evidence for their effects on gene expression, and what changes in gene expression underpin the psychological benefits of MBIs. Studies were identified by searching PubMed through September 2016 using the following combination of keywords: (meditation OR mindfulness OR relaxation response OR yoga OR tai chi OR Qigong) and (gene expression OR microarray OR transcriptome). A total of 716 articles were returned and their titles and abstracts were screened (see Figure 1). We excluded studies that did not meet the following eligibility criteria:

The population studied should only contain adults. Both clinical and non-clinical samples were allowed (for example, students, cancer patients, and caregivers) and studies with all sample sizes were included. Studies with experienced practitioners or non-experienced practitioners were allowed, making both cross-sectional and longitudinal studies eligible. Gene expression changes had to be one of the outcome variables (any number of analyzed genes, cell type and any gene expression technology were eligible). The independent variables had to be any type of MBI. Articles should be written in English. Only research papers were included. Review papers, meta-analyses, commentaries, and conference proceedings were excluded.

Conclusion: The results of 18 studies that used gene expression analysis in research on meditation and related MBIs have overall found downregulation of NF-κB-targeted genes, which can be understood as the reversal of the molecular signature of the effects of chronic stress. Even though the study designs, the population, and the types of MBI used in the studies included in this review vary, it indicates that some of the psychological and physical benefits of MBIs are underpinned by biological changes in NF-κB genes. These results need to be replicated in larger samples and with stronger research designs that control for non-specific effects of these practices and for as confounding lifestyle factors, such as sleep, diet, and exercise. This research opens the doors to the development and testing of a multi-level theory of MBIs, which integrates the biological, psychological, and environmental levels.